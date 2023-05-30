In this digest, we will tell you whether Russians would like to start their own business, how many children Russians would like to have, and about an initiative to make a list of swear words that should not be used in the media in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you whether Russians would like to start their own business, how many children Russians would like to have, and about an initiative to make a list of swear words that should not be used in the media in Russia.

One in three Russians � mainly men � would like to open their own business, a fresh poll jointly conducted by the Rabota.ru job search service and the Delovaya Sreda (Business Environment) educational platform showed on Tuesday.

As many as 36% of Russians would like to open their own business. At the same time, men more often expressed their desire to become entrepreneurs than women � 40% and 32%, respectively, the poll found after interviewing 3,100 respondents and studying data from more than 45,000 individual entrepreneurs and organizations.

Only 2% of respondents already have their own business: 1% of women and 3% of men are entrepreneurs, according to the findings.

The most common reason among respondents for starting their own business is the opportunity to realize their idea and do what they love � 58%. Another 53% of respondents are tired of working for someone else, 52% see their own business as an opportunity to earn more.

Additionally, a third of respondents believe that entrepreneurship will allow them to devote more time to their families, about a quarter want to get an important and interesting experience, and 24% want to improve the life of society through their business.

"The opportunity to accept the challenge and test yourself in the entrepreneurial field was mentioned by 21% of respondents. Another 12% named the desire to provide unique products and services that are not available on the market," the study said.

Nearly half of Russians want to have two kids, while only 2% want to have five and more children, according to a fresh poll jointly conducted by Otkritie FC Bank and VTB Bank.

When asked how many children they would like to have, a quarter said one kid, 48% � two, 16% � three, 4% � four, and 2% � six and more children.

Only 5% said that they would not want to have a child � 12% in Moscow and the Moscow region, 10% in the Far East, and 1% each in the Urals and in the Volga Federal District, according to the findings.

Additionally, about 39% of respondents called their relationship with their children very good, as they get along well and understand each other. Another 43% believe that they have a good relationship with their children: sometimes there are quarrels, but they always manage to find a common language. Only 4% consider relationships with children difficult due to frequent quarrels and lack of mutual understanding.

Most children consider their relationship with their parents to be good, while only 10% called their relations with parents difficult or very difficult.

The study was conducted among 1,000 respondents aged from 18 to 65 years old from May 11-18.

The Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has sent a letter to Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor with a request to draw up a clear list of swear words that cannot be used in the media, the Izvestia newspaper reported.

The commerce chamber explained its request by complaints from TV channels and radio stations. Over the past month and a half, it has received about 15 appeals from representatives of the media business, mainly from regional television and radio companies. During the same period, the territorial bodies of Roskomnadzor drew up about 25 protocols related to the use of swear words.

The authority said in the letter that the watchdog had tightened control over the use of swear words � dozens of editorial desks receive fines, but there are no clear rules on which words can and cannot be used. Given that there is no clear definition of swear words, preserving the author's style of a text can provoke a fine from the regulator. At the same time if the materials going on the air, for example, feature films, are cleared of controversial expressions, then there is a chance of getting claims for copyright infringement.

The commerce chamber suggested that Roskomnadzor fill in the gap in the legislation with the help of linguists � conduct an examination that would identify "unconditionally abusive vocabulary" and compile an approximate list of words and expressions that are not rude, but may be so in a certain context.