In this digest, we will tell you how many Russians would like to purchase a new car this year, what they would do if they were allowed to leave work earlier, and about a festival for young entrepreneurs set to be held in Moscow on January 25

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how many Russians would like to purchase a new car this year, what they would do if they were allowed to leave work earlier, and about a festival for young entrepreneurs set to be held in Moscow on January 25.

Almost half of Russians, or 49%, would like to buy a car this year, but only 7% have made a definite decision to do so, a fresh poll jointly conducted by SberAvto (part of Sberbank) and the Rabota.ru job search service showed on Friday.

"About 7% ... said they are planning to buy a car this year, 30% of respondents also noted that they would like to buy a car, but are not yet sure that their plans are being implemented. Another 9% of the study participants said that they would buy a car only if they had a profitable offer, and 5% � on condition that they manage to profitably sell their current car," the study said.

Of those considering buying a new car, 39% are ready to spend up to 500,000 rubles ($7,275) on it, 35% � from 500,000 ruble to 1 million rubles. One in five can afford to spend from 1 million to 2 million rubles, and only 2% � more than 5 million rubles.

Additionally, around 6% of those planning to buy a car this year are open to offers from abroad, while another 17% said they will consider overseas offers if the price difference covers shipping and fees.

If they were allowed to leave work a bit earlier, most Russians would rush back to their families, while, among other options, going to the gym is especially popular with men, according to a fresh poll by job search service SuperJob.

When asked where they would go if their boss let them leave work two to three hours earlier, the most popular out-of-the-home activity for women was skipping off for a walk (8%), while for men it was going to the gym (8%).

At the same time, the vast majority (63%) of respondents would still rather go home to their families. Among other options were leaving to deal with personal problems, and staying at work to get through accumulated tasks (4% each).

The list also included going to the cinema, reading or hurrying to a second job � 1% each. Respondents also mentioned going to church, fishing, meeting friends, getting the car fixed, and studying.

The study was conducted among 1,600 economically active Russian citizens from January 11-19.

FESTIVAL FOR YOUNG ENTREPRENEURS

The "I - You - Moscow" festival for young entrepreneurs will be held in the Russian capital on Student Day, which is celebrated on January 25, the official portal of the mayor and the government of Moscow said on Friday.

"A festival of ideas for Moscow students and entrepreneurs under the age of 35 will be held on January 25 at the VTB Arena sports complex," the portal said.

The main mission of the upcoming festival is to highlight and support the initiatives of young Moscow entrepreneurs who can contribute to the life of the city.

The program includes meetings with successful entrepreneurs and founders of well-known companies, interviews with potential employment in large corporations as well as personal growth workshops.