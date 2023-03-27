In this digest, we will tell you about Russians' attitude towards different interpretations and assessments of historic events, clinical trials of a drug for treating ankylosing spondylitis that affects the joints and ligaments of the spine, and to what historic period Russians would prefer to travel to if they have a chance to make a hypothetical journey into the past or the future

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about Russians' attitude towards different interpretations and assessments of historic events, clinical trials of a drug for treating ankylosing spondylitis that affects the joints and ligaments of the spine, and to what historic period Russians would prefer to travel to if they have a chance to make a hypothetical journey into the past or the future.

More than half of Russians are against attempts to alter historic events, by providing their different interpretations and assessments, according to a fresh poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

As many as 54% of respondents are against interpreting historic events differently, with 57% of Russians aged from 35 to 44 years old believing that it is necessary to fix a historical event at one moment, as it took place in reality, and not change anything after that.

At the same time, 37% share the opinion that writing history is a long process, it is written by people, so each generation interprets it in its own way.

One in 10 respondents � 9% � was unable to give a definite reply when asked if it is worth rethinking historical events, "rewriting" history or fixing "how it was in fact."

The study was conducted among 1,600 adults via telephone interviews on March 11.

ON WAY TO DEFEATING ANOTHER DISEASE

The Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University announced on Monday that clinical trials of a Russian-made drug for patients with incurable ankylosing spondylitis had been launched at the university.

"The trials are being conducted by qualified doctors and scientists at the center, where the impact of Sputnik V, CanSino Biologics, cancer drugs, innovative drugs for patients with kidney failure, autoimmune and other diseases has already been studied.

Throughout all trials, their participants will be provided with quality medical care," the university said in a statement.

Volunteers will have access to regular examinations by doctors, testing, face-to-face and telephone contacts of specialists. The drug is planned to be registered in China, so Chinese male volunteers are invited to take part in the clinical trials, the statement read.

Ankylosing spondylitis is considered an incurable disease that often leads to immobility and disability. The new drug should significantly improve the quality of life of patients suffering from the ailment, according to the university.

The first stage of the trials has already been successfully completed and no serious side effects have been detected. During the second stage, doctors are planning to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and tolerability of the drug among people of the Asian race.

Nearly a third of Russians would have opted for traveling back to the 20th century if time traveling had been possible, a fresh poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Monday.

A total of 29% would have chosen to travel to the last century � 18% would like to travel to that period in general, 4% � to the period of the Soviet Union, 3% � to the second half of the century, 2% � to the beginning of the century, 1% � to the end and 1% � to the period of the Second World War.

Only 10% would have opted for traveling to the 21st century, and 3% would have chosen the future as a destination. Another 6% would like to go to the times before the 18th century.

Among other periods to travel to that were popular with Russians were the 19th century (16%) and the 17the century (12%), according to the findings.