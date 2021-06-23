(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The tenth edition of Russia's International Maritime Defense Show IMDS-2021, mainly aimed at developing the export potential of modern Russian-made pieces of armament and international cooperation, kicks off in the city of St. Petersburg on Wednesday and will run until June 27.

Foreign official delegations are expected to attend the event, organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. The show will be held at the Lenexpo Exhibition Complex as well as in the nearby Marine Station mooring complex.

The exhibition will include 18 Russian ships such as the Russian Admiral Kasatonov frigate, corvette Soobrazitelny, large hydrographic boat Evgeny Gnitsevich among others, which will be showcased at the Marine Station.

More than 270 companies are slated to take part in the event, including 16 foreign firms. Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation and the Rostec state corporation will also participate in the exhibition showcasing new armament.

The business part of the program will include more than 20 different events, including four scientific conferences.