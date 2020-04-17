UrduPoint.com
Russia's 11 COVID-19 Diagnostics Systems Have 95% Accuracy - Watchdog

Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The accuracy of the 11 COVID-19 diagnostics systems that have been registered in Russia exceeds 95 percent, with the 5 percent imprecision being related to incorrect sample collecting and mistakes committed during processing, transportation and storage, the country's health care watchdog, Rosdravnadzor, said on Friday.

The 11 test systems have passed clinical trials, confirming the sensitivity and specificity claimed by producers, the watchdog specified.

"The clinical COVID-19 diagnosis is currently confirmed through the nucleic acid amplification method, characterized by high diagnostic specificity and sensitivity: more than 95 percent of clinical samples containing SARS-CoV-2 are detected," Rosdravnadzor said.

The five percent imprecision may be related to incorrect identification and sample collecting procedure, irregularities in processing, transportation and storage, as well as to testing outside the diagnostic window, the watchdog explained.

