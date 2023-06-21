The eleventh edition of Russia's International Maritime Defense Salon IMDS-2023 opened earlier on Wednesday for the first time in the town of Kronstadt on Kotlin Island, just west of Russia's St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The eleventh edition of Russia's International Maritime Defense Salon IMDS-2023 opened earlier on Wednesday for the first time in the town of Kronstadt on Kotlin Island, just west of Russia's St. Petersburg.

"The shipbuilding industry exhibition will bring together more than 250 leading Russian and foreign participants who will gather in new locations including harbor berths for warship, boat and ship demonstrations," the event's organizers said in a statement.

The salon's program traditionally includes naval and commercial shipbuilding, weapons production, navigation, naval aviation, fleet supply infrastructure and new technologies in the industry.

Hundreds of national and foreign enterprises are slated to take part in the event. Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation and the Rostec state corporation will also participate in the exhibition, showcasing new products.

The program will include more than 20 different events, including scientific conferences, cultural events and demonstrations such as an aeronautical show by the Strizhi aerobatics group and a children's sailing regatta.

The event provides an opportunity for its guests to visit several Russian vessels such as the landing ship of Russia' s Northern Fleet, "Ivan Gren," ships of the Baltic Fleet, such as the corvette "Stoykiy," and the small missile ships "Serpukhov" and "Sovetsk."