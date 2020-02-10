UrduPoint.com
Russia's 1st Arktika Class Icebreaker Still Expected To Be Launched In May 2020 - USC

Russia's 1st Arktika Class Icebreaker Still Expected to Be Launched in May 2020 - USC

The deadline for the commissioning of Russia's 1st Arktika class nuclear-powered icebreaker remains May 2020 despite technical problems during recent trials, Alexey Rakhmanov, head of the Russian Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), told Sputnik

The deadline for the commissioning of Russia's 1st Arktika class nuclear-powered icebreaker remains May 2020 despite technical problems during recent trials, Alexey Rakhmanov, head of the Russian Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), told Sputnik.

Earlier on Monday, the Kommersant newspaper reported that the deadline for the launch of the Arktika nuclear icebreaker was put into question again, because of the failure of one of electric engines during mooring tests caused by a short circuit.

"The Arktika is the lead ship in the series. This is a research project in all respects and parameters. Systems are being tested .

.. nothing extraordinary is happening. There are systems that fail, they are being replaced or repaired ... We don't think [the deadline will move], it is still May 2020, Rakhmanov said, answering the relevant question.

The Arktika was floated in 2016. The vessel, powered by RITM-200 pressurized water reactors will be one of the most powerful ships of its kind in the world, capable of breaking through almost 10 feet of ice.

Two more Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreakers designed for mass production are set to be commissioned in November 2020 and November 2021: the Sibir vessel has already been floated, while the Ural icebreaker is still under construction.

