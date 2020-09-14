(@FahadShabbir)

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Russia's first floating solar-powered aeration station has been launched on Lake Akgel in the Republic of Dagestan, the director of the Dagestan Development Corporation told Sputnik.

"The unique facility is aimed at ecological rehabilitation of Lake Akgel and increase in the oxygen concentration in the water due to aeration of the reservoir that is powered by a renewable energy source," Arthur Alibekov said.

The station is buttressed by Russian-made pontoons and is able to move around the water body.

The floating island has energy storage devices, a video surveillance system, Wi-Fi, an electric motor and a lighting system.