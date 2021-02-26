Russia's first modern lunar lander, Luna 25, scheduled for launch later this year, will be delivered to the Vostochny cosmodrome in August, the head of the country's space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia's first modern lunar lander, Luna 25, scheduled for launch later this year, will be delivered to the Vostochny cosmodrome in August, the head of the country's space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said Friday.

It will be the first lunar lander launched in Russia's modern history as its predecessor, Luna 24, was launched by the Soviet Union in 1976.

The spacecraft is expected to be launched on October 1 by a Soyuz-2.1b rocket from Vostochny.

"The developers plan to send this lander to the Vostochny cosmodrome in August," Rogozin tweeted.

Luna 25 will land in the Moon's southern pole area and study the composition and characteristics of lunar soil, as well as investigate the Moon's polar exosphere. To do that, the spacecraft is equipped with nine scientific instruments, eight of which are Russian and one is European.