UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's 1st Serial Su-57 Fighters Deployed To Country's South - Khabarovsk Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:48 PM

Russia's 1st Serial Su-57 Fighters Deployed to Country's South - Khabarovsk Gov't

Russia's first serially produced fifth-generation Su-57 fighter has been delivered to one of the Southern Military District's aviation regiments, the government of Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai said on Thursday

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia's first serially produced fifth-generation Su-57 fighter has been delivered to one of the Southern Military District's aviation regiments, the government of Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai said on Thursday.

"This year the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant will deliver five multifunctional fighters of the fifth-generation Su-57 to the Russian Armed Forces this year. The first aircraft ...

has already been deployed to one of the Southern Military District's regiments," the regional government said in a statement.

According to the regional Ministry of Industry, the Russian Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by the end of 2024 and 76 by 2028.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge Russian jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010.

Related Topics

Russia Khabarovsk All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Very cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

UK Refuses to Grant EU's Ambassador Full Diplomati ..

2 minutes ago

Eleven shopkeepers caught over profiteering

2 minutes ago

3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York

5 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 55 ..

5 minutes ago

Bangladesh to start covid vaccinations next week

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.