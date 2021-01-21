Russia's first serially produced fifth-generation Su-57 fighter has been delivered to one of the Southern Military District's aviation regiments, the government of Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai said on Thursday

"This year the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant will deliver five multifunctional fighters of the fifth-generation Su-57 to the Russian Armed Forces this year. The first aircraft ...

has already been deployed to one of the Southern Military District's regiments," the regional government said in a statement.

According to the regional Ministry of Industry, the Russian Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by the end of 2024 and 76 by 2028.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge Russian jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010.