UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's 2020 Sales Of New Cars, LCVs To Fall By 25-37% Year-on-Year Due To COVID-19 - BCG

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Russia's 2020 Sales of New Cars, LCVs to Fall by 25-37% Year-on-Year Due to COVID-19 - BCG

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia will fall by 25-37 percent year-on-year to 1.1-1.3 million units in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said in a fresh forecast released on Monday.

According to the forecast, car and LCV sales in the Russian market in April will most likely decrease by 110,000-118,000 units, which will ultimately lead to a drop in annual sales by 25-37 percent in the basic scenario. Under the optimistic scenario, sales in 2020 will fall by 19 percent to 1.

4 million cars, and in the worst case, the market will slump by 48 percent to 900,000 units, the BCG said.

According to the BCG forecast, the most likely scenario for the Russian car market in 2021 is a 12-18 percent year-on-year decrease in sales.

At the same time, global car and LCV sales in 2020 will most likely fall by 10-16 percent to 55.9-51.8 million cars at best, and, in the worst case, will drop by 22-38 percent to 48.2-38.2 million cars, the BCG said, adding that global sales in the context of the study include markets in Europe, the United States and China.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China Vehicles Car Same Lead Boston United States April 2020 Market Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian and Charity Estab ..

15 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,122 new cases of coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Startup Hub delivers hands-on training for e ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment processe ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

2 hours ago

Foreign diplomats receive briefing on COVID-19 sit ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.