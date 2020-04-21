MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Russia will fall by 25-37 percent year-on-year to 1.1-1.3 million units in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said in a fresh forecast released on Monday.

According to the forecast, car and LCV sales in the Russian market in April will most likely decrease by 110,000-118,000 units, which will ultimately lead to a drop in annual sales by 25-37 percent in the basic scenario. Under the optimistic scenario, sales in 2020 will fall by 19 percent to 1.

4 million cars, and in the worst case, the market will slump by 48 percent to 900,000 units, the BCG said.

According to the BCG forecast, the most likely scenario for the Russian car market in 2021 is a 12-18 percent year-on-year decrease in sales.

At the same time, global car and LCV sales in 2020 will most likely fall by 10-16 percent to 55.9-51.8 million cars at best, and, in the worst case, will drop by 22-38 percent to 48.2-38.2 million cars, the BCG said, adding that global sales in the context of the study include markets in Europe, the United States and China.