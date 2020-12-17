UrduPoint.com
Russia's 2021 General Election To Differ From Previous One Due To Amendments - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The 2021 election to the lower house of Russian parliament will differ from previous campaigns, because of the amendments to the national constitution, which vested new powers in the legislature, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"As for the election to the country's parliament in 2021, then, of course, there will be differences. They are determined, first of all, by the fact that we have adopted amendments to the constitution. This means that the parliament received more powers in a number of areas, including the formation of the Russian government," Putin said at his annual news conference.

According to the president, now the lower house essentially makes the final decision on the appointment of ministers and deputy prime ministers, and the president is obliged to sign personnel decisions that were taken by the parliament.

"In my opinion, not everyone has realized this, but this significantly increased the importance of work of lawmakers, their responsibility for the country, including for the work of the government. This link between the parliament and the government is extremely important, in my opinion," Putin said.

In October, the lower house of the Russian parliament passed a Federal constitutional legislation on a new procedure for cabinet formation based on the amendments to the national constitution. Putin was the author of the initiative.

