MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) There is no competition among Russia's three coronavirus vaccines as all three use different production platforms, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Vector state research center developing the EpiVacCorona vaccine, said on Sunday.

"The three companies that develop vaccines in Russia use fundamentally different technological platforms, taking into account the accumulated experience that was formed by these high-class teams for the development of vaccines against other infectious diseases," Maksyutov said at the Science Bar Hopping virtual festival, adding that "all these vaccines use different production platforms, so there is practically no competition among them."