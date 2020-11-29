UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's 3 COVID-19 Vaccines Not Competing As Use Different Production Platforms - Vector

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 10:10 PM

Russia's 3 COVID-19 Vaccines Not Competing as Use Different Production Platforms - Vector

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) There is no competition among Russia's three coronavirus vaccines as all three use different production platforms, Rinat Maksyutov, the head of the Vector state research center developing the EpiVacCorona vaccine, said on Sunday.

"The three companies that develop vaccines in Russia use fundamentally different technological platforms, taking into account the accumulated experience that was formed by these high-class teams for the development of vaccines against other infectious diseases," Maksyutov said at the Science Bar Hopping virtual festival, adding that "all these vaccines use different production platforms, so there is practically no competition among them."

Related Topics

Russia Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al ..

26 minutes ago

DHA introduces phase 1 of NABIDH initiative

26 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives message from Indian P ..

56 minutes ago

Seatrade Middle East Virtual launches trail blazin ..

1 hour ago

Ma’an seeks to raise AED15 million for two new c ..

1 hour ago

No tremors felt in UAE after earthquake rocks sout ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.