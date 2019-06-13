UrduPoint.com
Russia's 3rd Okean-Сlass Patrol Ship To Be Floated Out On Friday - Manufacturer

A third Okean-class (Project 22100) patrol ship named the Anadyr will be floated out on Friday, the vessel's manufacturer, JSC "Zelenodolsk plant named after A.M.Gorky," said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) A third Okean-class (Project 22100) patrol ship named the Anadyr will be floated out on Friday, the vessel's manufacturer, JSC "Zelenodolsk plant named after A.M.Gorky," said on Thursday.

The lead Okean-class ship, the Poljarnaya Zvezda, and was floated out in 2016, followed by the next in the series, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, in 2018.

"On June 14, 2019, a solemn ceremony will be held at JSC 'Zelenodolsk plant named after A.M.Gorky' to float out the [third in the series] ... border patrol ship of project 22100 called Anadyr," the manufacturer said in a statement.

According to the plant, the Okean-class patrol ships are multipurpose vessels with high combat capabilities that can also take part in full-scale rescue operations.

The manufacturer added that with speeds of up to 21 knots, operational ranges of up to 12,000 miles and an endurance of up to 60 days, Okean-class ships were unrivaled.

