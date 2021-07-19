UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's 6th Generation Fighter To Widely Use Artificial Intelligence - Official

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Russia's 6th Generation Fighter to Widely Use Artificial Intelligence - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Artificial intelligence will be widely used in Russia's sixth-generation fighter, Sergei Smirnov, a member of the Military-Industrial Commission board, told Sputnik.

Currently, the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter is being delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"Aviation complexes of the next generation involve the further improvement of aerodynamics, new engines, new construction material, next-generation onboard equipment, including the active use of artificial intelligence, the ability to work in the network-centric interaction of various weapons systems. Research and analytical work in these areas do not stop in our country," Smirnov said.

It takes many years to develop next-generation jets, the official added, noting that the development of an aircraft itself takes five to seven years, while the creation of an engine is an even longer process.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day today

42 minutes ago

Thailand reports record number of COVID-19 cases f ..

49 minutes ago

Oman expresses its sympathy with European countrie ..

49 minutes ago

At least 27 killed, dozens injured after bus colli ..

57 minutes ago

Afghanistan’s decision to call back ambassador, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.