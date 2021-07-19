MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Artificial intelligence will be widely used in Russia's sixth-generation fighter, Sergei Smirnov, a member of the Military-Industrial Commission board, told Sputnik.

Currently, the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter is being delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"Aviation complexes of the next generation involve the further improvement of aerodynamics, new engines, new construction material, next-generation onboard equipment, including the active use of artificial intelligence, the ability to work in the network-centric interaction of various weapons systems. Research and analytical work in these areas do not stop in our country," Smirnov said.

It takes many years to develop next-generation jets, the official added, noting that the development of an aircraft itself takes five to seven years, while the creation of an engine is an even longer process.