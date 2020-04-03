UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's 8 Medical Teams Ready To Go To Serbia To Help Fight COVID-19 - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:09 PM

Russia's 8 Medical Teams Ready to Go to Serbia to Help Fight COVID-19 - Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that eight Russian medical teams with equipment, as well as specialists in the nuclear, biological and chemical protection, are ready to go to Serbia to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that eight Russian medical teams with equipment, as well as specialists in the nuclear, biological and chemical protection, are ready to go to Serbia to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, discussed the possibility of cooperating in the fight against coronavirus, with Moscow pledging to provide humanitarian assistance to the country.

"As of now, eight teams of doctors and nurses equipped with modern medical equipment, as well as a team of specialists in the nuclear, biological and chemical protection, which is able to carry out disinfection and analysis of pathogenic materials.

.., and the necessary supply of disinfectants are at the Chkalovsky military airfield and are ready for the transportation by the Russian air forces' Il-76 aircraft to Serbia," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Putin has ordered to establish an aviation group for this purpose with the humanitarian aid being delivered starting Friday.

The ministry added that the Russian aerospace forces would carry out 11 flights to Serbia to transfer there medical and protective equipment and send 87 military doctors and virologists.

To date, Serbia has registered more than 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease on its soil and 31 fatalities.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Serbia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronvirus impact on national economy: ADP expects ..

7 minutes ago

Hotel manager booked on violation of Section 144

4 minutes ago

Two super stores fined in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More than 900 virus deaths in Spain for second day ..

4 minutes ago

Ethiopia races to bolster ventilator stockpile for ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR announces Rs1,000 mobile top-up for 3,000 Ou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.