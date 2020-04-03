(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that eight Russian medical teams with equipment, as well as specialists in the nuclear, biological and chemical protection, are ready to go to Serbia to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, discussed the possibility of cooperating in the fight against coronavirus, with Moscow pledging to provide humanitarian assistance to the country.

"As of now, eight teams of doctors and nurses equipped with modern medical equipment, as well as a team of specialists in the nuclear, biological and chemical protection, which is able to carry out disinfection and analysis of pathogenic materials.

.., and the necessary supply of disinfectants are at the Chkalovsky military airfield and are ready for the transportation by the Russian air forces' Il-76 aircraft to Serbia," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Putin has ordered to establish an aviation group for this purpose with the humanitarian aid being delivered starting Friday.

The ministry added that the Russian aerospace forces would carry out 11 flights to Serbia to transfer there medical and protective equipment and send 87 military doctors and virologists.

To date, Serbia has registered more than 1,100 confirmed cases of the disease on its soil and 31 fatalities.