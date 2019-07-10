UrduPoint.com
Russia's 9th International Maritime Defense Show To Start In St.Petersburg

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russia's 9th International Maritime Defense Show to Start in St.Petersburg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The ninth edition of Russia's International Maritime Defense Show IMDS-2019, mainly aimed at promotion of Russian-made armament among foreign buyers, will begin in St.Petersburg on Wednesday and will run until the end of the week.

Over 40 official delegations from 33 countries are expected to attend the event, organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. The show will be held at the Lenexpo Exhibition Complex as well as in the nearby Marine Station mooring complex.

The exhibition will include 17 Russian ships such as the Russian Admiral Kasatonov frigate of the Admiral Gorshkov-class (Project 22350) and a corvette of the Project 20380, which will be showcased at the Marine Station.

Some 350 companies are slated to take part in the event, including 28 foreign firms from 19 countries such as China, Germany and South Korea. Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation and the Rostec state corporation will also participate in the exhibition.

