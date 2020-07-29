(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russian schools will begin a new academic year as usual in September if there are no additional risks posed by the coronavirus in certain regions, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the current epidemiological situation, we decided to start the new academic year in schools as usual ” in September ” if there are no additional risks in certain regions. At the same time, it is necessary to ensure that traditional school assemblies are held in strict accordance and compliance with anti-epidemiological measures," Golikova said at a meeting on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia.

The official also said that all schools would be disinfected, and the process of measuring temperatures would be organized. In addition, antiseptic supplies and personal protective equipment will be provided to all educational institutions.

So far, Russia has confirmed 828,990 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 13,673 fatalities and 620,333 recoveries. Earlier on Wednesday, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said that there was a clear trend toward a decrease in the daily growth of COVID-19 cases in the country, with the daily increment falling by 10 times since May.