MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russia's Accounts Chamber plans to conduct 414 inspections this year, the main areas of work will be anti-crisis measures and social support for citizens, the chamber said in a statement.

"A total of 414 events are scheduled this year, including 284 control, 100 expert-analytical and 30 other events," it said.

"The plan also includes 84 events that are moving from the 2020 plan, and 41 with deadlines in 2022 and subsequent years," the Accounts Chamber said.

It also said it scheduled large-scale checks of national projects both at the Federal and regional levels.