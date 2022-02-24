MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russia's actions are directed against Ukraine, but, at the same time, are an attack on the entire European security order, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Thursday.

"I strongly condemn the military measures Russia has started in Ukraine.

Russia's acts target Ukraine, but at the same time they are an attack on the entire European security order. We feel deep compassion towards Ukraine and are seeking ways to increase our support to Ukraine," Niinisto tweeted.