MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russian anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Chabanenko will be equipped with 32 cruise missiles, which is eight more than what the modernized Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate has, a source in the shipbuilding industry told Sputnik.

"In total, Chabanenko will be able to carry 32 cruise missiles," the source said, adding that "the preliminary time frame for the start of sea trials of the modernized ship is the fourth quarter of 2022."