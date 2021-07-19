UrduPoint.com
Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Fires Zircon Missile At Ground Target - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Russia's Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov frigate successfully fired a Zircon hypersonic missile at a ground target located at a distance of over 350 kilometers (217 miles), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the waters of the White Sea, the lead frigate of project 22350, Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, fired a Zircon hypersonic cruise missile at a ground target located on the coast of the Barents Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"According to objective control data, the Zircon missile successfully hit the target by a direct hit at a distance of over 350 kilometers," the statement read on.

Tactical and technical characteristics of the Zircon missile were confirmed in the tests. The flight speed was about seven times the speed of sound.

