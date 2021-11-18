Russia's Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov frigate has successfully fired a Zircon hypersonic missile at a target in the White Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia's Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov frigate has successfully fired a Zircon hypersonic missile at a target in the White Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The crew of the Northern Fleet frigate Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov, as part of the final cycle of tests of hypersonic missile weapons, fired another Zircon missile. A naval target position located in the waters of the White Sea was targeted," the ministry told reporters, adding that the target was "successfully hit."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu briefed President Vladimir Putin on the successful test of the Zircon missile, the ministry added.