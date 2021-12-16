UrduPoint.com

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Test-Fires Zircon Missile At Coastal Target - Ministry

Thu 16th December 2021 | 11:25 AM

Russia's Admiral Gorshkov Frigate Test-Fires Zircon Missile at Coastal Target - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Russia's Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov frigate successfully test-fired a Zircon hypersonic missile at a coastal target located at a range in the Arkhangelsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

"The crew of the Northern Fleet frigate, Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov fired another Zircon rocket as part of the completion of the cycle of tests of hypersonic missile weapons. The shooting was made from the waters of the White Sea at the coastal target position located at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk region," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the firing was successful.

