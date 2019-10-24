UrduPoint.com
Russia's Advance In Doing Business Ranking Not Surprising - Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:38 PM

Russia's advance in the Doing Business ranking was expected, but real improvement of business climate in the country is even more important, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia's advance in the Doing Business ranking was expected, but real improvement of business climate in the country is even more important, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

Russia was ranked 28th in the Doing Business 2020 index compiled by the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, rising from last year's 31st position due to innovations in electricity supply, taxation and protection of minority investors' rights.

"This was expected. We did not lessen our commitment to make the conditions for our business more comfortable. And here the most important thing is not success in this ranking, the main thing is how the business will react to these changes.

In fact, it is the most important task for us," Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of the International Customs Forum 2019 in Moscow.

Russia's advancement in the ranking indicates that World Bank experts also see improvements of conditions for entrepreneurs, he added.

The Doing Business index reflects regulatory standards that promote or impede the development of a business throughout the entire life cycle of a company, including setting up an enterprise, conducting a business, conducting foreign trade, paying taxes, and protecting investors' rights.

