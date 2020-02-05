LUCKNOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The state tests of Russia's advanced T-90M Proryv (Breakthrough) tank have been successfully completed, a spokesman for the Uralvagonzavod corporation, the hardware's designer, said shortly before the Defexpo India 2020 exhibition.

The contract for the supply of an experimental batch of the tanks to the troops was signed during the Army 2019 defense industry forum.

"The state tests of the T-90M tank... have been successfully completed. Contracts between Uralvagonzavod and the Russian Defense Ministry for the supply of batches of T-90M tanks have been signed and are being implemented," the spokesman said.