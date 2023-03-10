The head of Russia's Adygea Republic, Murat Kumpilov, on Friday signed a decree banning the use of drones in the region which is set to go into effect on March 10, in order to consolidate public order

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The head of Russia's Adygea Republic, Murat Kumpilov, on Friday signed a decree banning the use of drones in the region which is set to go into effect on March 10, in order to consolidate public order.

"Prohibit the use of unmanned civilian aircraft in the Republic of Adygea...

until the cancellation of the (high alert) regime," the decree, published on the official online portal of legal information, read.

An exception is provided for drones used by state authorities, local governments, as well as other organizations and individuals under contract with these bodies and subordinate agencies, according to the decree.

The document was issued in compliance with a corresponding decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin from October 19, 2022, which will also go into effect on March 10.