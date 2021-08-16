MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Aeroflot and AirBridgeCargo, Russia's major cargo airline, made a decision to avoid Afghan airspace, a source in the aviation industry told Sputnik on Monday.

"Aeroflot and AirBridgeCargo operate flights through the airspace of Afghanistan. Since this morning, they have decided not to fly over this country. This is related to a NOTAM [the Notice to Airmen], issued by Pakistan at the request of Afghanistan," the source said.