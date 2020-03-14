(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russia's flag-carrier Aeroflot announced on Saturday changes to flights to and from European destinations after EU countries began imposing travel restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"From 16 March, scheduled flights will be temporarily suspended between Moscow and Barcelona, Burgas, Frankfurt, Heraklion, Munich, Thessaloniki and Zurich. Flight frequencies will be reduced between Moscow and Copenhagen (from 14 March) and Prague (from 16 March) following decisions taken by local authorities to restrict entry for foreign tourists," it said.

Flights by Aeroflot co-owned Rossiya Airlines from St. Petersburg to Europe, operated under Aeroflot's SU code, will also be grounded. The company is working to charter flights to bring home Russians stuck abroad.

Passengers affected by travel restrictions in the countries of departure, destination or transfer may seek a penalty-free refund or change of dates, according to the statement.