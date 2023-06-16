UrduPoint.com

Russia's Aeroflot Discussing Insurance Settlement For Purchase Of 47 Aircraft - CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia's largest air carrier, Aeroflot, has been in talks with foreign leasing companies on the issue of an insurance settlement for the purchase of 47 aircraft, which are expected to become the property of a future leasing entity, Aeroflot CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky said on Friday.

"The process turned out to be a little more complicated and longer than we expected. At the same time, we are actively advancing to the insurance settlement with the lessors, and there are about 47 aircraft under discussion. The process is in an active phase. I will not say anything more, because the leasing companies are very sensitive to this issue," Alexandrovsky said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The carrier's head also said that those aircraft would become the property of a newly established leasing company, where the leasing payments are planned to be sent, and that this company would become captive for Aeroflot.

The creation of the new entity is necessary because financing of the buyout is provided by the Russian National Wealth Fund, he added.

In January, Aleksandrovsky said that Russian aircraft would make up 70% of Aeroflot's fleet by 2030. Aeroflot currently has 102 aircraft in the Russian register without double registration. The company purchased 18 airplanes, which previously had been under financial lease contracts.

Russian aviation has faced massive sanctions since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The wave of EU sanctions banned sales of aircraft and their parts to Russian carriers and obligated European leasing companies to retrieve all leased planes from Russia. Some countries have closed their airspace to Russian flights and threatened to detain the planes registered and leased abroad. In late March 2022, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev said that Western lessors had requested that Russia return over 500 planes.

