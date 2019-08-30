UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aeroflot Group Likely To Receive Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Only In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:04 PM

Deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to Russia's Aeroflot Group may be delayed to 2020, the airline company said in a presentation on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to Russia's Aeroflot Group may be delayed to 2020, the airline company said in a presentation on Friday.

Aeroflot Group's low-cost airline Pobeda is among Russian purchasers of the Boeing 737 MAX. Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Saveliev said in March that the deliveries would start no earlier than November 2019.

"737 MAX deliveries are likely to be delayed to 2020," Aeroflot Group said.

In March, the United States and many other countries either grounded the Boeing 737 MAX jets or closed their airspace to them after two deadly crashes involving jets of this type. Although investigation into the incidents is underway, experts believe that a new automated stall-prevention system could be behind the crashes. Boeing is working to remove the faults.

