Russia's Aeroflot Likely To Cut Number Of Flights To Italy Over Coronavirus - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 08:12 PM

Russia's Aeroflot Likely to Cut Number of Flights to Italy Over Coronavirus - Company

Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot is likely to temporarily reduce the number of flights to Italy over the deadly China coronavirus threat, company's Director of Revenue Management & Network Planning Ivan Batanov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot is likely to temporarily reduce the number of flights to Italy over the deadly China coronavirus threat, company's Director of Revenue Management & Network Planning Ivan Batanov said Tuesday.

"Regarding Italy, we are closely monitoring the situation, and, most likely, we'll suggest some reductions in [passenger] transportation capacities to Italy for some time," Batanov said in a conference call.

According to latest data, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in Italy exceeded 2,000, with 52 deaths.

