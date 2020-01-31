UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aeroflot Moves China Flights To Separate Terminal Amid Coronavirus Fears

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:20 PM

Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot has designated a separate terminal at its base airport in the Moscow suburb of Sheremetyevo for handling all China flights starting Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot has designated a separate terminal at its base airport in the Moscow suburb of Sheremetyevo for handling all China flights starting Friday.

The announcement came shortly after Russian health authorities reported the country's first coronavirus cases in two Chinese nationals in Siberia.

"Aeroflot will transfer flights to/from China to Terminal F from 17.00 (Moscow time) on 31 January 2020," the airline said in a press release.

Aeroflot's other international flights using this terminal will be relocated to terminals D, E and C.

The airline operates direct flights from Moscow to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Harbin and Hong Kong and works together with two Chinese air carriers on routes to Wuhan, Sanya and Dalian.

