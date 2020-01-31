UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aeroflot Moves Flights To China To Separate Terminal Of Moscow Airport

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot announced on Friday it was moving flights to and from China to a separate terminal of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, with other flights set to be moved out of there

"Aeroflot is moving flights to/from Chinese cities to terminal F, starting 17:00 Moscow time [14:00 GMT] of January 31, 2020. Apart from that, Aeroflot's international flights in other directions, which are currently being conducted from terminal F, will be moved to terminals D, E, C," Aeroflot said in a statement.

"Aeroflot is moving flights to/from Chinese cities to terminal F, starting 17:00 Moscow time [14:00 GMT] of January 31, 2020. Apart from that, Aeroflot's international flights in other directions, which are currently being conducted from terminal F, will be moved to terminals D, E, C," Aeroflot said in a statement.

