Russia's Aeroflot Pilots Sending Plane To Iran For Repairs - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 08:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has sent an Airbus A330-300 to Iran for maintenance of the landing gear for the first time, Russian newspaper RBC reported on Monday, citing sources.

The maintenance works will be carried out by technical specialists from the largest Iranian air company, Mahan Air, the newspaper reported, adding that Aeroflot discussed the possibility of maintenance in Iran for several months.

Aeroflot uses the capacities of other companies, in particular, Hong Kong's HAECO, to carry out maintenance of its aircraft. In the summer of 2021, the Russian company signed a new long-term agreement for the maintenance of aircraft components with HAECO.

However, the cooperation has been affected by the international sanctions that were imposed in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

In particular, the European Union banned the supply of civil aircraft and spare parts to Russia and obligated lessors to terminate contracts with Russian airlines. Aircraft maintenance and insurance services have also been banned, while the EU, the United States, Canada and a number of other countries have closed the skies for Russian aircraft.

