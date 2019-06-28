UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aeroflot Ready To Sign Contract For Purchase Of 100 SSJ100 Aircraft In 2019 - CEO

Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:52 PM

Russia's Aeroflot Ready to Sign Contract for Purchase of 100 SSJ100 Aircraft in 2019 - CEO

Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot is ready to sign a contract for the purchase of 100 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft this year, the company's CEO, Vitaly Saveliev, told reporters on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot is ready to sign a contract for the purchase of 100 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft this year, the company's CEO, Vitaly Saveliev, told reporters on Friday.

Previously, the airline signed an agreement of intent to acquire 100 SSJ100s.

"We are not refusing to buy additional 100 SSJ100 aircraft and extra 35 MC-21s.

We are ready to sign a contract on Sukhoi jets this year. Relevant agreements � on the delivery schedule and the commercial terms of the contract � are being developed," Saveliev said.

Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said in early June that the Russian state corporation hoped to sign a contract with Aeroflot on deliveries of additional 35 MC-21 aircraft by the end of 2019. Aeroflot already has a contract for 50 such aircraft. The company will become the first operator of the new aircraft.

