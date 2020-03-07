MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Russia's Aeroflot airline announced on Friday it was reducing the number of flights to destinations in China, South Korea, Vietnam and Italy due to falling demand amid the coronavirus disease outbreak there.

"Aeroflot introduces temporary changes into the schedule of flights to cities in China, Korea, Vietnam and Italy due to demand decrease," the company said in a statement.