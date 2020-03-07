UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Aeroflot Reduces Number Of Flights To China, South Korea, Vietnam, Italy

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Russia's Aeroflot Reduces Number of Flights to China, South Korea, Vietnam, Italy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Russia's Aeroflot airline announced on Friday it was reducing the number of flights to destinations in China, South Korea, Vietnam and Italy due to falling demand amid the coronavirus disease outbreak there.

"Aeroflot introduces temporary changes into the schedule of flights to cities in China, Korea, Vietnam and Italy due to demand decrease," the company said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia China Company Italy South Korea Vietnam Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HBL PSLV: Kings vs Sultans match abandoned due to ..

35 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Estimated loss of up to US$ 50 ..

1 hour ago

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

1 hour ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

1 hour ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

1 hour ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.