Russia's Aeroflot Reduces Number Of Moscow-Tehran Flights Starting Sunday Amid COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot announced on Saturday it would reduce the number of flights to between Moscow and Tehran to one a week starting from March 8 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in Iran.

"Since March 8, Aeroflot will reduce the frequency of flights on the route Sheremetyevo - Tehran - Sheremetyevo to one flight per week, which will be operated on Sundays," the company said in a statement.

