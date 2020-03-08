MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot announced on Saturday it would reduce the number of flights to between Moscow and Tehran to one a week starting from March 8 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak in Iran.

"Since March 8, Aeroflot will reduce the frequency of flights on the route Sheremetyevo - Tehran - Sheremetyevo to one flight per week, which will be operated on Sundays," the company said in a statement.