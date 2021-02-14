UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aeroflot Restored International Flights To 12% Of Pre-Pandemic Levels - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Russia's Aeroflot Restored International Flights to 12% of Pre-Pandemic Levels - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot has been able to restart only a fraction of the international flights it operated before they were grounded due to the pandemic, the Russian transport minister said Sunday.

"We have been making progress in reviving domestic air travel, but, as far as Aeroflot goes, international traffic has only been restored to 12 percent because Europe is still closed," Vitaly Savelyev told the Rossiya 1 channel.

He contrasted Aeroflot's poor numbers with those of its spin-off Pobeda. The low-cost airline made $19 million last year, transporting 9 million passengers, down from 10 million in 2019.

