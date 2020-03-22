UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aeroflot Resumes Flights To Dubai Starting From March 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Russia's Aeroflot Resumes Flights to Dubai Starting From March 23

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot said on Saturday that it would resume flights to Dubai starting from March 23 in connection with a revocation of a decision on suspension of flights on the route by the Russian authorities.

"Due to the withdrawal of the Russian authorities' decision to suspend flights on the MoscowDubaiMoscow route, one daily flight will be performed starting from March 23," the company said in a statement.

At the same time, the company said that it would suspend flights to a number of countries, including India, Sweden, Finland, Bulgaria and Croatia.

Your Thoughts and Comments

