(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot said on Saturday that it would resume flights to Dubai starting from March 23 in connection with a revocation of a decision on suspension of flights on the route by the Russian authorities.

"Due to the withdrawal of the Russian authorities' decision to suspend flights on the Moscow ” Dubai ” Moscow route, one daily flight will be performed starting from March 23," the company said in a statement.

At the same time, the company said that it would suspend flights to a number of countries, including India, Sweden, Finland, Bulgaria and Croatia.