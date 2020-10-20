UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aeroflot Says No Present, Ex-Employees On US Smuggler List

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:21 PM

Russia's Aeroflot Says No Present, Ex-Employees on US Smuggler List

Russian flag carrier Aeroflot said Tuesday that none of its former or current employees were on the list of smuggling suspects, which was published by the US authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russian flag carrier Aeroflot said Tuesday that none of its former or current employees were on the list of smuggling suspects, which was published by the US authorities.

On Monday, the US Department of Justice announced that the country had charged 10 individuals, including Aeroflot employees, for illegally smuggling $50 million worth of electronic devices, particularly Apple products, from the US to Russia.

"Media are reporting today that 10 citizens of different countries including Russia were charged with smuggling of electronics from the United States. The published list of the charged does not include any former or current employees of Aeroflot," the company's spokeswoman Yulia Spivakova said.

According to Spivakova, Aeroflot is working with the Russian embassy and the consulate in New York to find out if there were any questions for Aeroflot.

