Russia's Aeroflot Says Partially Suspending Flights To Italy, France, Germany, Spain
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian flag carrier Aeroflot said Wednesday it would suspend flights to and from several cities in Spain, France, Germany and Italy between March 13 and April 30.
The company is maintaining flights from Moscow to Rome, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt, and from St. Petersburg to Paris, Barcelona, Munich, Berlin.