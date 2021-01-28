(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot said it would resume regular flights to Finland that were canceled over the coronavirus pandemic.

The flights between Moscow and Helsinki will be carried out twice a week: on Thursday and Saturday. The number of flights may be changed in the future.

The airline recommends its passengers to study visa regulations and coronavirus restrictions while planning trips to foreign countries.

Russia suspended air traffic with foreign nations over the COVID-19 pandemic on March 27. Moscow has already resumed flights to several countries where the epidemiological situation is improving.