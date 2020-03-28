UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aeroflot Suspends Flights To Beijing, Guangzhou Until April 30

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Beijing, Guangzhou Until April 30

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot said Friday it will suspend flights to Chinese cities of Beijing and Guangzhou until April 30.

"Aeroflot's flights to/from Moscow to/from Beijing [China] will be suspended from March 28 to April 30, 2020, and to/from Moscow to/from Guangzhou [China] from March 29 to April 30, 2020," the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the company also reduces the number of flights to Shanghai.

