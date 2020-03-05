UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aeroflot Suspends Flights To Hong Kong

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 09:02 PM

Russia's Aeroflot Suspends Flights to Hong Kong

Russia's largest airline, Aeroflot, has announced it will suspend Hong Kong flights, with flights from Moscow expected to be conducted until Saturday and flights from Hong Kong until Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russia's largest airline, Aeroflot, has announced it will suspend Hong Kong flights, with flights from Moscow expected to be conducted until Saturday and flights from Hong Kong until Sunday.

"Aeroflot suspends Moscow-Hong Kong-Moscow flights temporarily. Flights from Moscow will be conducted until March 7 and flights from Hong Kong until March 8 (up to and including that date)," Aeroflot said in a statement on Thursday.

