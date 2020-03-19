UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Aeroflot Suspends Flights To US, UAE, European Destinations Amid Virus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

Russia's Aeroflot Suspends Flights to US, UAE, European Destinations Amid Virus Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot announced Wednesday it was suspending flights to Washington, Los Angeles, Miami, as well as Dubai and European destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Aeroflot has temporarily suspended flights between Moscow and the following cities: ... Miami (US) from March 29 to April 30, 2020, Los Angeles (US) from March 29 to April 30, 2020, Washington (US) from March 24 to April 30, 2020, Dubai (UAE) from March 29 to April 30, 2020," the press release reads.

Flights to the United States will continue from Moscow to New York and back.

Flights have also been suspended from Moscow to Spain's Barcelona, Hungary's Budapest, Denmark's Copenhagen, Norway's Oslo, Germany's Frankfurt and Munich, Austria's Vienna, Poland's Warsaw, Portugal's Lisbon, as well as Egypt's Cairo, and Lebanon's Beirut, among others.

Aeroflot will continue to operate flights from Moscow to the following destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Bucharest, Dublin, Geneva, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Sofia, Stockholm and Zagreb.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Egypt Norway UAE Dubai Germany Vienna Brussels Sofia London Los Angeles Zagreb Cairo Helsinki Paris Frankfurt Munich Berlin Athens Budapest Dublin Rome Beirut Amsterdam Oslo Warsaw Lisbon Bucharest Barcelona Madrid Stockholm Geneva Miami New York Austria Spain Portugal Poland United States Lebanon Hungary Denmark March April 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

41 minutes ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

56 minutes ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

2 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

2 hours ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

2 hours ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.