MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot announced Wednesday it was suspending flights to Washington, Los Angeles, Miami, as well as Dubai and European destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Aeroflot has temporarily suspended flights between Moscow and the following cities: ... Miami (US) from March 29 to April 30, 2020, Los Angeles (US) from March 29 to April 30, 2020, Washington (US) from March 24 to April 30, 2020, Dubai (UAE) from March 29 to April 30, 2020," the press release reads.

Flights to the United States will continue from Moscow to New York and back.

Flights have also been suspended from Moscow to Spain's Barcelona, Hungary's Budapest, Denmark's Copenhagen, Norway's Oslo, Germany's Frankfurt and Munich, Austria's Vienna, Poland's Warsaw, Portugal's Lisbon, as well as Egypt's Cairo, and Lebanon's Beirut, among others.

Aeroflot will continue to operate flights from Moscow to the following destinations: Amsterdam, Athens, Berlin, Brussels, Bucharest, Dublin, Geneva, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Paris, Rome, Sofia, Stockholm and Zagreb.