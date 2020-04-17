Russia's flag carrier, Aeroflot, has suspended sales of tickets for international flights, waiting for some clarity on the resumption of foreign flights, currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, press secretary Yulia Spivakova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia's flag carrier, Aeroflot, has suspended sales of tickets for international flights, waiting for some clarity on the resumption of foreign flights, currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, press secretary Yulia Spivakova said on Friday.

According to Aeroflot's website, one can purchase a ticket for an international flight no earlier than on August 1.

"We have made a decision to suspend sales until there is clarity on resumption of international air travel. This is a technical decision, it does not mean flight cancellation. We have made this decision to escape additional pressure on our contact center and sales centers due to new cycles of re-booking. We want to note that there is no need to see this decision as a forecast regarding international flights resumption," Spivakova told reporters.