UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Aeroflot Suspends Sale Of Tickets For International Flights

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:13 PM

Russia's Aeroflot Suspends Sale of Tickets for International Flights

Russia's flag carrier, Aeroflot, has suspended sales of tickets for international flights, waiting for some clarity on the resumption of foreign flights, currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, press secretary Yulia Spivakova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia's flag carrier, Aeroflot, has suspended sales of tickets for international flights, waiting for some clarity on the resumption of foreign flights, currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, press secretary Yulia Spivakova said on Friday.

According to Aeroflot's website, one can purchase a ticket for an international flight no earlier than on August 1.

"We have made a decision to suspend sales until there is clarity on resumption of international air travel. This is a technical decision, it does not mean flight cancellation. We have made this decision to escape additional pressure on our contact center and sales centers due to new cycles of re-booking. We want to note that there is no need to see this decision as a forecast regarding international flights resumption," Spivakova told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Govt needs to facilitate Real Estate business i ..

2 minutes ago

Denmark further eases coronavirus restrictions

10 seconds ago

Thai man trampled by elephant from park closed by ..

12 seconds ago

Hungary Reports 111 New Coronavirus Cases, Total C ..

13 seconds ago

1 in 10 Pakistanis (9%) claim that someone has con ..

13 minutes ago

AC inspects distribution of payment under Ehsaas K ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.