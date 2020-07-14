UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Aeroflot To Receive $985.5Mln State Loan Guarantees From Cabinet - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

Russia's Aeroflot to Receive $985.5Mln State Loan Guarantees From Cabinet - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot will be granted 70 billion rubles ($985.5 million) state loan guarantees, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told Aeroflot chief Vitaly Savelyev on Tuesday.

"I have signed a decree to provide the company with state guarantees for loans in the amount of 70 billion rubles," Mishustin said.

Savelyev said at the meeting that that the company was currently recovering after a very tough period of the coronavirus pandemic and relevant air travel restrictions. The Aeroflot CEO also expressed the belief that the Russian aviation industry would be restored quicker than the global industry.

Related Topics

Loan Prime Minister Russia Company Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe rescheduled to launch on July 17

48 minutes ago

NA passes resolution calling for Holy Quran to be ..

50 minutes ago

Launch of Hope Probe delayed due to weather condit ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss political, ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.