MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot will be granted 70 billion rubles ($985.5 million) state loan guarantees, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told Aeroflot chief Vitaly Savelyev on Tuesday.

"I have signed a decree to provide the company with state guarantees for loans in the amount of 70 billion rubles," Mishustin said.

Savelyev said at the meeting that that the company was currently recovering after a very tough period of the coronavirus pandemic and relevant air travel restrictions. The Aeroflot CEO also expressed the belief that the Russian aviation industry would be restored quicker than the global industry.