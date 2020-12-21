UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aerospace Forces Receive Inokhodets, Forpost Reconnaissance Drones - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia's aerospace forces have started receiving Inokhodets and Forpost reconnaissance strike drones, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The aerospace forces have started receiving the first modern systems with Inokhodets and Forpost medium-rage reconnaissance and attack drones," Shoigu said.

More Stories From World

