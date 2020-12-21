Russia's aerospace forces have started receiving Inokhodets and Forpost reconnaissance strike drones, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia's aerospace forces have started receiving Inokhodets and Forpost reconnaissance strike drones, Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

"The aerospace forces have started receiving the first modern systems with Inokhodets and Forpost medium-rage reconnaissance and attack drones," Shoigu said.