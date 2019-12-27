UrduPoint.com
Russia's Aerospace Forces To Receive 12 Battalions Of S-350 Systems In 2021-2027

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 07:09 PM

Russia's Aerospace Forces to Receive 12 Battalions of S-350 Systems in 2021-2027

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) In 2021-2027, the Russian Aerospace Forces will receive 12 battalions of the advanced S-350 air defense missile systems, Lt. Gen. Vladimir Lyaporov, head of the Air and Space Defense academy, said Friday during a conference call in the Defense Ministry.

"The acceptance of the first S-350 air defense missile system to train combat crews of rearmed regiments is being completed at the training center of the Air and Space Defense Academy. Overall, from 2021 to 2027, 12 battalions will be put into service in five air defense missile regiments," Lyaporov said.

He said this would increase the effectiveness of the fight against cruise missiles by 100-150 percent.

